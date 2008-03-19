The Hidden Epidemic

The Times article today on how all med students are going into dermatology and plastic surgery instead of general medicine was rather fascinating -- maybe the answer is some sort of Harvard Law-style loan forgiveness program for med students who actually want to be, you know, doctors? -- but the thing that most jumped out at me was this quote:

"Dermatologists say they enjoy the variety of a specialty that encompasses serious illnesses like skin cancer and psoriasis as well as conditions like uncombable hair syndrome."

Uncombable hair syndrome?! Does it really take a Harvard med school degree to fix that? Turns out, maybe.

-- Britt Peterson