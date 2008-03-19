Menu
Magazine

The Hidden Epidemic

By

Add to Pocket

The Times article today on how all med students are going into dermatology and plastic surgery instead of general medicine was rather fascinating -- maybe the answer is some sort of Harvard Law-style loan forgiveness program for med students who actually want to be, you know, doctors? -- but the thing that most jumped out at me was this quote:

"Dermatologists say they enjoy the variety of a specialty that encompasses serious illnesses like skin cancer and psoriasis as well as conditions like uncombable hair syndrome."

Uncombable hair syndrome?! Does it really take a Harvard med school degree to fix that? Turns out, maybe.

-- Britt Peterson

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy