The Wright Effect?

Gallup shows Hillary opening a seven point lead over Obama, the largest either candidate has enjoyed in that poll this month. (She also leads McCain by four while Obama trails him by three.)
P.S. Zogby still has Obama ahead of Clinton 47-44, although that's down from a 14 point lead last month.
Update: Rasmussen has Obama up 47-42 in last night's polling. (Gallup is a three-day average.) So it's a murky picture. Incidentally the reason this stuff is interesting is because national polling is one of Hillary's last remaning hopes. With Michigan and Florida looking increasingly like they won't be counted, she needs to pray for some empirical evidence that Democrats are feeling buyer's remorse.
--Michael Crowley