Correction Of The Day

Oops:

It was incorrectly reported in Tuesday’s Tribune Chronicle that Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton answered questions from voters in a local congressman’s office.



Reporter John Goodall, who was assigned to the story, spoke by telephone with Hillary Wicai Viers, who is a communications director in U.S. Rep. Charlie Wilson’s staff. According to the reporter, when Viers answered the phone with ‘‘This is Hillary,’’ he believed he was speaking with the Democratic presidential candidate, who had made several previous visits to the Mahoning Valley.



The quotes from Viers were incorrectly attributed to Clinton.

Presumably Wicai Viers was puzzled by demands that she release her tax returns and daily schedules from the 1990s....

--Michael Crowley