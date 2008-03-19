David Greenberg Reviews Obama's Speech

We reached out to several friends of the magazine to respond to Obama's big speech in Philadelphia. Here's what David Greenberg, professor of history and media studies at Rutgers, had to say.

When a speech like the one Barack Obama gave Tuesday is hailed as "epochal" and "historic," something more than a dispassionate analysis of its content is at work. I found Todd Gitlin's close reading to be stimulating, David Kusnet's search for influences to be revealing, and Bill Galston's skepticism to be refreshing. (For even more thorough skepticism, see Mickey Kaus at Slate.) But instead of offering another parsing, let me speculate about why it's getting the raves it is.

Taking nothing away from the speech, which clearly had its merits and its flaws, it was obvious in advance that the commentariat would swoon over it, almost regardless of its content. The reason is that the news media create certain familiar narratives, especially in campaign coverage, in which speeches like this play a key part. It's a melodramatic narrative of a hero, a crisis, and a comforting resolution. In these narratives, the hero--who need not be as well-liked among the pundit class as Obama seems to be--is engaged in an admirable pursuit, only to find himself caught in an unforeseen controversy or tested by an unprecedented challenge. The moment demands a new level of statesmanship. Invariably, he rises to the occasion, faces the adversity, hits the right notes, and leaves us all feeling better.

This narrative has played out time and again. Mitt Romney's speech last fall--commendable in defending Mormonism from the bigots who sought to use it to deny him the presidency, but ugly in its opportunistic denigration of secularism--garnered applause from the mainstream press, though little serious analysis of its content. Somewhat similarly, in the 2000 Florida recount fight, Al Gore deserved a trophy--and the presidency--for fighting for his rightful votes; but the speech he gave when he ultimately conceded earned the pundits' gratitude not because of any rhetorical brilliance (in truth, it was a disappointment), but because the narrative they'd constructed all but required them to cheer. Like Gore himself, they were fulfilling a part in a drama. Even Nixon's 1952 Checkers speech, though much mocked today, drew mostly praise when he delivered it.