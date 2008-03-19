Meet The Anti-spitzer

It's Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who after getting busted for having an affair with one of his aides, is refusing to resign--even though the city council has now demanded, by a vote of 7 to 1, that he do so. And, actually, Kilpatrick's transgression is arguably worse than Spitzer's. Although Kilpatrick didn't pay for sex, he did apparently lie about it under oath in a related lawsuit. Even worse, he used more than $9 million in city funds to settle that suit in such a way that the relationship remained a secret. By the way, Kilpatrick and his mom, Michigan Congresswoman Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick, are both superdelegates. I wonder if they're getting many calls from the Clinton and Obama campaigns.

--Jason Zengerle