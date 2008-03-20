Menu
Obama's Final Four

Jeff Zeleny has it here (Kansas, UNC, UCLA, and Pitt). This, as it happens, is the exact same Final Four envisioned by Bob Knight, the only other person I've seen pick Pitt to come out of the South region. Gotta respect a man willing to pick a four seed to make it to San Antonio. A sign that he's not giving up on Pennsylvania just yet?

Meanwhile, my bracket is on the verge of combusting even earlier than usual--I had Xavier going the Elite Eight, and they're trailing Georgia by eleven early in the second half. What's gotten into this team in the last week?

--Josh Patashnik 

