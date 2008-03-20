More On Aids And Race

I'm straying from the topic of the campaign, but this is fascinating stuff. So I want to follow up on my earlier post about Jeremiah Wright's views on the AIDS virus as a genocidal weapon. A colleague directs me to this 2005 Washington Post article about a study which found some deeply depressing attitudes within black America about the AIDS virus, its origins, and what's being done to combat it.

To some degree these numbers are a reminder that, in the context of urban America, what Wright said is not so fringe. As one professor told the Washington Post:

"This is not a bunch of crazy people running around saying they're out to get us," Akbar said. The belief "comes from the reality of 300 years of slavery and 100 years of post-slavery exploitation."



But the problem is that Wright, as a pillar of the community, ought to know better. And he has an obligation to disabuse people of self-destructive false beliefs. Here's the real reason to get exercised about this, why this is more than just scoring easy points: