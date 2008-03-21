Oops, They Did It Again

Last week the McCain campaign included an op-ed slamming Obama and the Rev. Wright in its morning clip package to reporters--then later in the day had an aide say they regretted doing so. This week, the campaign suspended an aide for Twittering the appalling "Is Obama Wright?" video.

I'm starting to believe that the Senator's campaign isn't entirely serious when it emphasizes its commitment to avoiding any and all ugly personal attacks in this race. Either that or senior aides are having a hell of a time communicating that seriousness.

--Michelle Cottle