Dmx On Obama

Some comic relief at the end of a dramatic week. Via Alex Massie, here's rapper DMX on Barack Obama:

Are you following the presidential race?

Not at all.

You’re not? You know there’s a Black guy running, Barack Obama and then there’s Hillary Clinton.

His name is Barack?!



Barack Obama, yeah.

Barack?!

Barack.

What the f*ck is a Barack?! Barack Obama. Where he from, Africa?

Yeah, his dad is from Kenya.

Barack Obama?

Yeah.

What the f*ck?! That ain’t no f*ckin’ name, yo. That ain’t that nigga’s name. You can’t be serious. Barack Obama. Get the f*ck outta here.

You’re telling me you haven’t heard about him before.

I ain’t really paying much attention.