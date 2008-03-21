Dmx On Obama

Some comic relief at the end of a dramatic week. Via Alex Massie, here's rapper DMX on Barack Obama:
Are you following the presidential race?
Not at all.
You’re not? You know there’s a Black guy running, Barack Obama and then there’s Hillary Clinton.
His name is Barack?!
Barack Obama, yeah.
Barack?!
Barack.
What the f*ck is a Barack?! Barack Obama. Where he from, Africa?
Yeah, his dad is from Kenya.
Barack Obama?
Yeah.
What the f*ck?! That ain’t no f*ckin’ name, yo. That ain’t that nigga’s name. You can’t be serious. Barack Obama. Get the f*ck outta here.
You’re telling me you haven’t heard about him before.
I ain’t really paying much attention.
Apparently not! Wow. (Full interview here.)
--Michael Crowley