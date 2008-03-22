Department Of Outrageous Comparisons

I thought that retired Air Force General (and Obama surrogate) Tony McPeak's likening of Bill Clinton to Joe McCarthy had to be the most outrageous comparison of the day. But now I see that James Carville (perhaps channeling Terry McAuliffe) had this to say about Bill Richardson's Obama endorsement:

“An act of betrayal,” said James Carville, an adviser to Mrs. Clinton and a friend of Mr. Clinton. “Mr. Richardson’s endorsement came right around the anniversary of the day when Judas sold out for 30 pieces of silver, so I think the timing is appropriate, if ironic,” Mr. Carville said, referring to Holy Week.

And people say that it's the Obama people who think their candidate's the Messiah?

--Jason Zengerle