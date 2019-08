You may not like Al Jazeera. But at least in its English version it

performs with a modicum of honesty and even respect for its political

opponents. Here is a fifteen minute interview with my friend Efraim

Halevy, the former head of the Mossad, who favors Israeli negotiations

with Hamas but also thinks that the Palestinians have not (yet)

demonstrated that they can make out of their history or their present

predicaments a nation. There are consequences to that.