Clarence Thomas Is Not 'Mr. Constitution'

The Wall Street Journal has a remarkable interview with Clarence Thomas, available here. In the interview, Thomas states his fidelity to the Constitution "as it's drafted."

In context, it seems clear that Thomas means to follow the original understanding of the document (though he resists the term "originalism") The real point is that he is a neutral interpreter. "Maybe I am labeled as an originalist or something, but it's not my constitution to play around with. Let's just start with that. We're citizens. It's our country, it's our constitution. I don't feel I have any particular right to put my gloss on your constitution. My job is simply to interpret it."

The chief example, in the WSJ interview, is Justice Harlan's dissenting opinion in Plessy v. Ferguson, in which Harlan said that the Constitution does not permit racial segregation. As the WSJ has it, "Harlan's intellectual honesty trumped his personal prejudice, causing Mr. Thomas to describe Harlan as his favorite justice and even a role model. For both of them, justice is truly blind to everything but the law."

What nonsense! Harlan cannot contend that the text of the document "as it's drafted" mandates his conclusion. From Harlan's opinion, we learn essentially nothing about We the People's original understanding of the relevant constitutional provisions. Worse, the modern consensus, among legal historians, is that as a matter of history, Harlan had it wrong! Under Thomas' preferred method of interpretation, most historians think that Plessy v. Ferguson was correct. The irony is that Thomas singles out, as heroic, a Harlan opinion that failed to apply that method, and that must probably be judged dishonest, erroneous, and even lawless, if that method is the right one.