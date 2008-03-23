Bill Clinton Channels Joe Mccarthy



I don't understand why Jason Zengerle is so hot and bothered about Air Force General Tony McPeak's "likening of Bill Clinton to Joe McCarthy." It was an apt comparison.

"I think it would be a great thing if we had an election year where you had two people who loved this country and were devoted to the interest of this country," said Clinton, who was speaking to a group of veterans Friday in Charlotte, N.C. "And people could actually ask themselves who is right on these issues, instead of all this other stuff that always seems to intrude itself on our politics."