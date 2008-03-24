Not So Fast?

Ambinder--while hardly bullish on Clinton's chances--cautions against declaring the primary over, and questions whether Hillary's survival is merely a self-interested media fiction:

John Edwards, Al Gore, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid – if these folks came together and threw their weight behind the nominee, Hillary Clinton would probably drop out by the end of the week. But the party elders have in some cases explicitly abstained from making such a determination because in their minds, the racetrack is open and horses, to beat that metaphor to death, are still trotting around.