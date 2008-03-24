The New New New Math

Hillary Clinton supporter Evan Bayh suggested yesterday that superdelegates should decide whether to support Clinton or Barack Obama based on pledged delegate count popular vote electability severity of candidate's late-night insomnia alphabetical order the total electoral votes of the states each has won, a metric by which (surprise!) Clinton wins. Apart from that convenient fact there's pretty much nothing to recommend this method--either Democrat is all but certain to win states such as New York and California (and, yes, Connecticut) and to lose states such as Texas (and Utah). But then, describing reality really isn't what these exercises are about, is it?

