More great, non-scrunchy-lipped photos here.

*Sorry to include Ford in with the "war mongers," but the headline would've gotten too unwieldy if it were " A Likeable, If Ultimately Ineffectual, Ex-President Who Wasn't Really Clumsy But Damn If Chevy Didn't Play Him To Stumbly Perfection On SNL, And War Mongers... They're Just Like Us." You understand.



--Greg Veis