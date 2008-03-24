



So, that infamous blue dress is back in the news. The whole flap--based on an Iowa politico's intemperate blog item, one he doesn't seem to have promoted in any other venue--is pretty silly. But it prompts a related thought: Monica Lewinsky has done a surprisingly excellent job of being totally invisible in this campaign. Think about it: The nation has been riveted by Hillary for months, yet as far as I know Monica hasn't said a single public word about the, uh, good old days. And you've got to think she could make some real cash on a tenth anniversary Barbara Walters interview, or some such. So, give the woman some credit for taking the high road, unlike some other "Clinton women."

--Michael Crowley