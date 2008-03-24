How Screwed Are The Democrats?

We have a lot of outsiders commenting on my latest piece over on that page, but I was curious to hear the thoughts of TNR talkbackers in particular. So, if you're interested, lemme know how screwed you think the party is thanks to this never-ending primary. I'll post some of the most interesting comments.

Update: One commenter asks why comments for articles are open to anyone and everyone. Answer: Like almost everything else, it has to do with some glitches that were introduced when we relaunched our site. Bet we're working on it. The article comment threads should be closed to non-subscribers in the near future. (For what it's worth, I'm told the delay in between the time you post a comment and the time it appears will also be disappearing fairly soon...)

--Noam Scheiber