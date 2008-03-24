Apropos Monica



Apropos Michael Crowley's post today on The Stump about Monica being

invisible, I always thought that she had more self-respect than Bill

Clinton and certainly more respect for the public good than he had,

too. It is not far from a decade since her little story -- or, rather, his

sordid story -- leaked out and took over his presidency. If he had any

decency, he would have disappeared, like Monica did, into a private

life. But he knows nothing of a private life. My guess is that he

couldn't live one. And neither could Hillary.



This is another reason to be for Obama: to force Bill and Hillary to spend

some of their adult lives, actually the rest of their adult lives, in

obscurity. Because after her defeat (which will also be his defeat) no

will come to their so-called charitable events and no one will care what

they think about this or that. Not even Denise Rich or the billionaires on

whose credit he has supped.





