Dept. Of Absurdities, Paterson Edition

Wow. This David Paterson stuff is getting beyond parody. See this interview with New York 1 (via The Page):

In a one-on-one interview with political anchor Dominic Carter, David Paterson spoke candidly about his past, admitting to illegal drug use, but not since the late 70s.



Carter: Marijuana?



Paterson: Yes.



Carter: Cocaine?



Paterson: Yes.



Carter: You have used cocaine governor?



Paterson: I'd say I was about 22-23. I tried it a few times, yes.

What has Andrew Cuomo done to deserve such good fortune?

--Noam Scheiber