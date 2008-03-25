Dept. Of Absurdities, Paterson Edition

Wow. This David Paterson stuff is getting beyond parody. See this interview with New York 1 (via The Page):
In a one-on-one interview with political anchor Dominic Carter, David Paterson spoke candidly about his past, admitting to illegal drug use, but not since the late 70s.
Carter: Marijuana?
Paterson: Yes.
Carter: Cocaine?
Paterson: Yes.
Carter: You have used cocaine governor?
Paterson: I'd say I was about 22-23. I tried it a few times, yes.
What has Andrew Cuomo done to deserve such good fortune?
--Noam Scheiber