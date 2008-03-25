French Veep Lessons

John McCain's recent lap around Europe and the Middle East--designed to flaunt his foreign policy chops hors Iraq--ended with a visit to French President Nicolas Sarkozy. On the anniversary of the war that ripped the transatlantic alliance apart, McCain made a point of noting that he and the man known as "Sarko l'Americain" have met three times now. Silly John. Though Sarkozy's decisive victory last May—consolidated by victories for his UMP party in June—finally put a conservative, pro-American pal in