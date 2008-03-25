Hillary's Dubious Praise For Greenspan

Via Avi Zenilman at The Politico, I see Hillary has recommended that Alan Greenspan serve on a "high-level working group" on the mortgage crisis. She made the recommendation during an interview with the Phildelphia Daily News editorial board (yesterday, I think). Here's how one of paper's bloggers recounted it:

So the Daily News asked, why Greenspan, that wasn't he off-base on the housing bubble, and here was her response: "Not only that, but the Fed didn't act while he was there. But he has a calming influence still to this day on Wall Street -- don't ask me why because I never understand what he's saying -- but nevertheless people respond to that Delphic oracle approach. I think it would be wise to include him. And recently he's come out and vert smartly so that we have to deal with housing and maybe we need to have some kind of buyout mechanism for mortgages. So he's moved on his understanding and depth of the problem -- but you know you could pick three others. You just have to have some demonstrable involvement of presidential leadership...* [emphasis in original]

Of course Clinton's right that Greenspan seems to have a calming influence on financial markets. (For reasons that aren't clear to me either.) And it's good to hear that she thinks Greenspan really whiffed when he had a chance to tighten regulation of the housing market. But, given that, I don't quite understand the rationale for appointing him to such a working group. If anything, his recent comments on the financial crisis have been pretty disconcerting to anyone who thinks the lack of regulation was a problem. In fact, he's basically argued that over-regulation was a cause of the recent turmoil, and that further regulation would be a mistake. Unlike Clinton, I don't think he's moved much on his understanding of these things at all.

*It would be nice to see the full transcript here--I couldn't find it--but this seems to be the gist.

Update: I don't think that Greenspan op-ed in the Financial Times (from the Plank item I linked to above) is still free online. Here are the relevant passages: