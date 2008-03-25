Hillary Believes The Children Are The Problem

At the risk of beating a dead horse (and enraging TalkBacker pcostello), let me add another thought on Hillary's Walter Mitty moment. Her explanation for why she "misspoke"--given yesterday during a session with the Philadelphia Daily News's editorial board--is nearly as bad as her original "misstatement":

Now let me tell you what I can remember, OK -- because what I was told was that we had to land a certain way and move quickly because of the threat of sniper fire. So I misspoke -- I didn't say that in my book or other times but if I said something that made it seem as though there was actual fire -- that's not what I was told. I was told we had to land a certain way, we had to have our bulletproof stuff on because of the threat of sniper fire. I was also told that the greeting ceremony had been moved away from the tarmac but that there was this 8-year-old girl and, I can't, I can't rush by her, I've got to at least greet her -- so I greeted her, I took her stuff and then I left, Now that's my memory of it. [Emphasis added.]

It seems like most people would interpret the presence of a child on the tarmac as evidence that the situation wasn't so dangerous after all. But not Hillary. Instead, the eight-year-old becomes the scapegoat for the fact that she had to dawdle and expose herelf to even greater risk: If it hadn't been for that damn kid, she would have been running with her head down.

--Jason Zengerle