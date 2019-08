In anticipation of his upcoming book, More Old Jewish Comedians, The New Yorker has a ‘Talk Of The Town' piece this week on TNR contributing artist Drew Friedman. Besides noting his cartoons for The New York Observer and his many friends at The Friars Club, the column also quotes him as saying, "I like to make their faces look outlandishly big." As you can see from this week's issue:

McCain's face is, in fact, outlandishly big.

--Cara Parks