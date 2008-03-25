Hillarack: All About Our Cover

We've been getting a lot of questions about our cover art for our new issue, which was done by artist Nancy Burson. Burson is best known for her pioneering work in "morphing technology", which has helped law enforcement officials to find missing children by aging their faces. She is also the creator of the Human Race Machine, which allows people to view themselves as a different race (and was featured on "Oprah," the truly bizarre results of which you can see here). For The New Republic, Burson used her morphing techniques to blend together Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama to create an arresting image that, love it or hate it, has been provoking some strong reactions. Commenters: What do you think of it?

--The Editors