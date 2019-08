I love this graf at the end of today's New York Times piece on the Tuzla flap:

Sinbad challenged her account of sniper fire soon after he heard it more than a week ago, saying the scariest part of the trip for him was wondering where the next meal would come from. Sinbad is supporting Senator Barack Obama for president.

As though that's the only reason you might question Sinbad's credibility as a source...

--Noam Scheiber