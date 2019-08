Those who read my profile of the polemicizing porn star Michael Lucas might have mistaken some of his rhetoric (much talk of "Koran-crazed Muslims) for that of Ann Coulter. Queerty, a gay blog that has sparred with Lucas many times in the past, thinks that he's actually plagiarized her. Coulter is a smut-peddler in her own right, of a different sort than Lucas, of course, yet I hope these allegations aren't true.

--James Kirchick