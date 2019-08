My colleague Greg Veis has a highly entertaining profile of Meghan McCain in GQ. In the profile, Meghan avers her love for "The Big Lebowski," a preference that shows exquisite taste, but also raising interesting familial questions. A main character in the film is Walter Sobchak, a gruff, lovable, hot-headed, moralistic foreign policy hawk who's often confused about the facts and constantly invokes his experience in Vietnam. I wonder what she thinks when she watches it.

--Jonathan Chait