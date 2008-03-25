Hillary Goes There

After refusing to touch the Jeremiah Wright story with a ten-foot poll pole, the Clinton campaign has evidently concluded that the press isn't going to bring down Obama for them. In a meeting with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's editorial board today, Hillary had this to say:

"He would not have been my pastor. You don't choose your family, but you choose what church you want to attend."

Now, I don't think there's anything that remarkable--much less offensive--about Hillary's sentiments. I don't agree with them, but I think she's making a fair enough point. What's notable is that she decided to make the point herself. It was only a week or so ago that the Clintonites were pushing the Wright story in private but were loath to say anything about it on the record. I think this is as sure a sign as any that they're getting completely desperate.

P.S. It's also worth noting that Hillary was willing meet with the editorial board of Richard Mellon Scaife's Tribune-Review, the same paper that all but accused her of murdering Vince Foster. Desperate times. . . .

Update: Oops, I see Jamie beat me to the part about saying Hillary's comment, in and of itself, isn't that big a deal. You gotta have a quick draw on The Plank.