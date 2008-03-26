More Boomer Passages

From conservative Brit Hume to lefty Harold Meyerson, folks have been chattering about whether McCain's Iran-al Qaeda gaffe was a "senior moment." Which brought to mind the fact that one distinction of the McCain candidacy is that it represents perhaps the last great opportunity for Baby Boomers to make age jokes about an aspiring president. (My oh my, has Letterman been working it.) Post-McCain, we're unlikely to see another serious contender who couldn't at least pass for a Boomer-- the oldest of whom will, after all, be turning 66 in 2012.

Of course, at that point, I'm sure we will all witness the dawning of a new political day in which we are chided to never trust anyone under 60.

--Michelle Cottle