Krugman On Hillary's Greenspan-love

Per that item I wrote yesterday about Hillary appointing Alan Greenspan to a "high-level working group"--it sounds like Paul Krugman had the same thought: Bad idea. As he writes on his blog:

OK, this is pretty dumb. Hillary Clinton wants a high-level commission to analyze ways to resolve the mortgage crisis — including Alan Greenspan.

Yes, I know people still listen when Greenspan speaks — and John McCain once joked about taking Greenspan’s advice even if he’s dead. But for those in the know, AG is a key villain in the whole affair.

I mean, why not add Charles Prince, Stanley O’Neal, and Angelo Mozilo to the commission?