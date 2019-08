For those who are up, I'll be on C-SPAN's "Washington Journal" tomorrow morning at 7:30. I'll be talking about the Democratic primary contest, and whether Democrats should be panicked about it.

And, if you live in Wisconsin, you have a chance for a rare double-feature: I'll be on Wisconsin Public Radio tomorrow morning beginning at 8:09 EST (7:09 local time) talking about the same thing.

--Noam Scheiber