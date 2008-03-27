Not All Fat Is Alike

Turns out that not only will a beer belly make you look like Homer Simpson, it can make you lose your mind years before your time. Some findings from a new study:

Analysis found that compared with people in the study with normal body weight and a low belly measurement:

- Participants with normal body weight and high belly measurements were 89 percent more likely to have dementia.

- Overweight people were 82 percent more likely if they had a low belly measurement, but more than twice as likely if they had a high belly measurement.

- Obese people were 81 percent more likely if they had a low belly measurement, but more than three times as likely if they had a high measurement.