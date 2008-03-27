The Puerto Rico Primary Just Got More Interesting

From CNN:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- U.S. authorities have announced an indictment charging Puerto Rico's governor with 18 counts in a long-running campaign finance probe. Acting U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez said Thursday the indictment also charges 12 other people associated with Gov. Anibal Acevedo Vila's party. Rodriguez told reporters that the 13 are accused of running a conspiracy to raise money illegally to pay off Acevedo's campaign debts in 2000.

So, if the Democratic race is still unresolved as of June 7--when Puerto Rican Democrats go to the polls--I guess this could be an issue, especially since Acevedo has endorsed Obama.

P.S. By my count, Acevedo is now the second Democratic superdelegate under indictment, joining Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. Are there any I'm missing?

Update: Michael Sean Winters, who knows much more about Puerto Rico politics than I, doesn't think this will have much of an impact on the primary.