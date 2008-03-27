Nice Try. But The Extended Primary Is Still Killing The Democrats

A lot of people have pointed to Dan Balz's piece about how Democrats are registering record numbers of voters as evidence that the extended primary isn't so bad for the party. Believe me, I'm all for bucking the C.W. But I don't find this very persuasive. In order for this to be much of a benefit, you'd have to show that the registration numbers wouldn't be up if one candidate or the other had already locked up the nomination. Actually, you'd have to show more than that. You'd have to show that the registration numbers wouldn't have ended up in the same place by November under either scenario. (For most states the general-election registration deadline is sometime in October.) I don't think you can really make that case.

For one thing, if we had a nominee, that person would already be organizing a lot of states for the general. And all the evidence suggests he or she would be having a lot of success registering people as Democrats. As Balz himself points out:

The Pew Research Center offered fresh evidence of this last week with a report that aggregated interviews with 5,566 voters during the first two months of the year. It found that 36 percent of respondents identified themselves as Democrats and 27 percent called themselves Republicans, a drop of 6 percentage points since the 2004 election. The report noted that, on an annualized basis, this is the lowest GOP identification in 16 years of surveys.

This has little to do with the fact that there's still a primary contest going on. It has to do with the fact that a lot more people want to be Democrats these days than Republicans.

I'll concede that, from a registration perspective, there's some advantage to having a candidate actually appear in a state--as opposed to just having staff organize it--and that competitive primaries have some positive effect on registration. But, again, for Balz's point to be relevant, you'd have to argue that the registration increases we'd forgo already by having a nominee wouldn't be made up by the fall. I have a hard time believing they wouldn't be.