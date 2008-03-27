Eric Lichtblau's Education

This morning, Slate published an excerpt of New York Times reporter Eric Lichtblau's forthcoming book, Bush's Law: The Remaking of American Justice. The 1800-word piece, titled "The Education of a 9/11 Reporter," is billed as a behind-the-scenes look at the Times' bombshell investigation that disclosed the NSA's warrantless wiretapping program authorized by the Bush administration in the heated days after Sept. 11.

As we all remember, Lichtblau and Times intelligence reporter James Risen first reported the NSA surveillance program on the eve of the 2004 Presidential election, but the Times sat on the scoop for more than a year and ran the piece shortly before Risen's book, State of War, disclosed the controversial NSA program in its pages.Lichtblau's Slate piece gives texture to the newsroom drama that enveloped the Times in December 2005. For the first time, Lichtblau confirms that his co-writer Jim Risen surreptitiously grafted the wiretapping reporting onto his book project, which Risen had originally billed as a profile of then-CIA director George Tenet.

"Then, one night in the spring of 2005, he called me out to his home in suburban Maryland and sat me down at his computer," Lichtblau writes. "There on the computer screen was a draft of a chapter called simply 'The Program.' It was about the NSA's wiretapping operation. 'I'm thinking of putting this in the book,' he said. I sat and stared at the screen in silence. 'You sure you know what you're doing?' I asked finally. He shrugged."

Risen famously never told his Times editors that he had repurposed the NSA reporting before it entered the draft of his book. As I reported at the New York Observer in January 2006, Risen even made Times editors sign a non-disclosure agreement before they were allowed to view his manuscript. The Times ultimately decided to publish the NSA investigation before editors had gotten a chance to view pre-publication copies of Risen's book. And, according to Joe Hagan's excellent New York Magazine piece in September 2006, Times Washington bureau chief Phil Taubman only learned that Risen had appropriated the NSA material from a friend, not from his reporter directly.