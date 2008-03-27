A More Perfect Tournament: John Gasaway

Of course March Madness is great. "The best spectacle in sport." "Three weeks without equal." Blah blah blah. Not content to leave well enough alone, we want to know if it can be better. We're in search of a more perfect tournament. So, we asked a few friends of the magazine if they had any ideas for improving the NCAAs. Here's what John Gasaway, a writer for Basketball Prospectus and co-author (with Ken Pomeroy) of 2008-2009 College Basketball Prospectus, thinks we should do.

I find the madness of March to be pretty dang sublime as is, but one thing it could definitely use less of is major-conference mediocrities.

Every year without fail, the sixth-, seventh-, or even eighth-best teams from leagues like the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, or Big East get into the tournament. And, just as certainly, every year those same teams go home almost immediately.

True, there is one outstanding exception to this rule: North Carolina in 2000. The Tar Heels that year made the tournament by the slimmest of margins, having gone 18-13 during the regular season. That team went all the way to the Final Four before bowing out in the national semifinals. Still, how many George Masons have we missed out on in the years since, as those bids went instead to marginal mezzanine dwellers in the "power" conferences?