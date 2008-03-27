The Key Part Of Obama's Economics Speech

I just had a chance to read the economics speech Obama delivered in New York this morning. Overall, I thought it was in the right place substantively and ideologically. All the principles he outlined were prudent and intuitive-sounding, though there weren't a ton of specifics, and nothing that struck me as especially innovative. (Not that that's such a bad thing. Basic intuition gets you a long way here, I think.)

The most interesting passage in the speech was when he took after the Clinton administration's deregulatory efforts in the 1990s, some of which were clearly bad ideas in retrospect. (Or at the time for that matter.) Like when he said, for example:

A regulatory structure set up for banks in the 1930s needed to change because the nature of business has changed. But by the time the Glass-Steagall Act was repealed in 1999, the $300 million lobbying effort that drove deregulation was more about facilitating mergers than creating an efficient regulatory framework.

Agreed. It's tough to finger Glass-Steagall repeal--which allowed investment banks and commercial banks to merge, and therefore gave rise to behemoths like Citigroup*--as a direct culprit of the subprime crisis. But it definitely contributed. In two ways, as far as I can tell. The first is by bringing different stages of the subprime mortgage securitization process under one roof (lending, re-packaging, re-selling of the loans, etc.), which made the whole process somewhat less transparent. (You can get carried away on this point, of course: Even under Glass-Steagall it was possible to perform more than one step at a single firm. And Glass-Steagall didn't abruptly disappear in 1999. We'd been chipping away at it for years.) Second, the consolidation frenzy it made possible created banks so sprawling their collapse would threaten the whole financial system.

To my mind, the more directly-relevant Clinton administration mistake was their refusal to even consider tightening oversight of derivatives when they had the chance. Back in 1998, when the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which nominally oversees derivatives, wanted to study the possibility of regulation, Robert Rubin (and Alan Greenspan) used some pretty heavy-handed tactics to stop her.