What Were Hillary And Her Money Men Thinking?

Via Avi Zenilman, the crew over at First Read makes a great point about that heavy-handed letter from Hillary's rich donors to Nancy Pelosi:

Shakedown: Why didn't the Clinton campaign get superdelegates to sign on to that letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi rather than donors? Doesn't this letter coming only from major donors make it look like a threat or a shakedown? Wouldn't this letter coming from fellow superdelegates have had more impact? One Dem operative who doesn't have a horse in this fight reminds us: "Members of Congress -- who are superdelegates -- make up the DCCC. Threatening the DCCC is essentially threatening the very superdelegates HRC's trying to court. The HRC donor letter will just push undeclared superdelegates in Congress leaning toward Obama to endorse him sooner. It also reinforces the notion that the Clintons will destroy the party to win the WH. I just don't get it."

I don't get it either. The obvious answer is that Hillary couldn't find any superdelegates to sign on to such a letter. But maybe the campaign had something in mind that we're just not seeing.

--Noam Scheiber