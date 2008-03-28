Leahy Vs. Clinton

The Vermont Senator says Hillary should drop out and endorse Obama. Not going to happen. But it's a reminder that if Hillary winds up limping back to the Senate next year, things are going to be a little tense in those Democratic caucus meetings. Indeed I wonder if this campaign may have done damage to her sometimes reputed interest in being Senate majority leader.

In related news, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey is endorsing Obama. And Howard Dean wants superdelegates to make up their minds by July.

--Michael Crowley