John McCain's new ad refers to him as "the American president Americans have been waiting for."

I'm pretty sick of the obsessive rhetoric-parsing game that's been going on lately. And yet: That's an awfully conspicuous formulation when your opponent has been accused of being unpatriotic and of murky foreign origin. All the more so given that it echoes Obama's line, "we're the ones we've been waiting for." Am I reading too much into it?

--Michael Crowley