A More Perfect Tournament: Will Leitch

Of course March Madness is great. "The best spectacle in sport." "Three weeks without equal." Blah blah blah. Not content to leave well enough alone, we want to know if it can be better. We're in search of a more perfect tournament. So, we asked a few friends of the magazine if they had any ideas for improving the NCAAs. Here's what Will Leitch, editor of Deadspin, thinks we should do.

Bobby Knight, during one of his oddly compelling appearances on ESPN this month (honestly, I'm genuinely impressed that he hasn't gone after Digger Phelps yet; though, to be fair, this isn't over yet), proposed that the NCAA tournament expand to 128 teams.

College basketball coaches have been recommending this for years, and their logic is impeccable. "Everyone seems to be having fun with this tournament ... why not let some more teams in? Who's with us?" Some believe this mindset is less about the joys of the tournament and more about coaches attempting to hold onto their jobs by claiming that, hey, they made the tournament, what more do you people want? I prefer to think they're just trying to create a new cartography market for those confused by how such a bracket could possibly look.

But I posit that Coach Knight--and please, do not refer to him as simply "Knight;" do not taunt the Hall of Famer--does not go far enough. There are currently 341 teams playing Division I-A college basketball, ranging from 33-1 Memphis to 0-29 New Jersey Institute of Technology. I see no reason that the regular season should not just become an extended exhibition season (perhaps they can play some games in Japan) and the tournament should let in every team.