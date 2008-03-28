Checking The Price Tag On Clintoncare

The statement raises two immediate questions. First, how would this impact the typical family? As the article notes, insurance industry figures suggest that the average family policy costs about $5,800--or roughly 10 percent of median income (which is around $58,000). Of course, many less affluent Americans would actually end up paying even less, because they would benefit from subsidies. (The poor, in fact, would basically pay nothing.)



The other question is whether Clinton's plan could actually finance such benefits. I haven't had time to do my own reporting on this, but the Times quotes MIT's Jonathan Gruber--a reputable source on these things--is quoted as saying 10 percent sounds realistic, given budgetary considerations, but 5 percent might not be.

*Update: Hmmmm. Via Don McCane of Physicians for a National Health Plan, I just saw the actual transcript of Clinton's interview. And one word in there troubles me: "bare-bones." In the interview, she refers to her public plan alternative as being "bare-bones," as Medicare is. Now, Medicare actually covers quite a lot of services--but it also has a lot of cost-sharing. Is that what Clinton has in mind for her public plan? If not, then what? I'm going to spend some time looking into this, because it's an important question. If the public plan is too skimpy, it won't be a viable alternative to the private plans. And while the newly detailed premium caps should still protect people from having to pay too much for their insurance premiums, it makes me wonder whether her plan is as much like the Hacker plan as I've been supposing.

**Update 2. OK, I need more sleep. The average cost of a family policy (i.e., for the whole family) in the U.S. is most definitely not $5,800. It's around twice that, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, at around $12,000. But the limits Clinton's proposing are as I described. (The Times for some reason used the cost of a "family policy bought by an individual.") Thanks to reader "tnmats" for reminding me.

***Update 3: Yes, my third and -- hopefully -- last clarification. A friend writes to clarify the insurance cost issue. That $5,800, he says, is the average cost of somebody buying family plan in the non-group market. (See Table 2 on page 7 of this report from America's Health Insurance Plans.) Those plans tend to be cheaper than employer plans, in large part because they frequently have skimpy benefits and are subject to medical underwriting. In other words, the companies try to avoid really sick people; without those people in the pool, the insurance gets cheaper. If a plan like Clinton's were to pass, all plans would have to provide a relatively high level of benefits--and insure everybody, not just the healthy.