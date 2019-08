YouTube is a scholarly resource. A columnist for The Times of London, Gerard Baker, pays tribute to YouTube in Friday's paper in an article called, "Hillary Clinton; fibber in chief."



Actually, the piece is quite dazzling. It begins with a quote from Corneille: "A good memory is needed once we have lied." It's too late for Hillary to say again that her parents named her after Sir Edmund Hillary and his conquest of Everest. Alas, the Missus was born five years after the mountaineer's ascent.