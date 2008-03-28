Right The First Time?

When Hillary Clinton supporter (and Pennsylvania Congressman) Joe Sestak was asked whether his candidate's continued challenge to Barack Obama will hurt the Democrats, he had to correct himself mid-sentence:

Senator Obama is truly the man he says he is, I believe, and if he is not the presidential candidate at the convention, he will turn to his followers and say, 'Support her.' And I have no question that Senator Clinton will turn to her followers and say, 'Support me'--er, 'him.' "

A Kinsley gaffe? You be the judge:

(via TPM)