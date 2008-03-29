Sexism, Real And Perceived

If you find yourself dutifully trudging through The Wall Street Journal's front page story on Clinton's female supporters--many of whom are concerned that the New York senator's campaign is going to end up setting back the cause of female equality--you may be forced to sit upright and shake your head upon reading this:

Heather Arnet, a Clinton supporter who runs a Pittsburgh organization that lobbies for more women on public commissions and corporate boards, recently surveyed the Internet and found more than 50 anti-Hillary Clinton sites on Facebook. One of them, entitled "Hillary Clinton Stop Running for President and Make Me a Sandwich," had more than 38,000 members. "What if one of these 38,000 guys is someone you, as a woman, have to go to and negotiate a raise?" she asks.

Even if you are not going to change your vote after reading these paragraphs, they certainly make you want to vote for a female president, if for no other reason than that all these Facebook members deserve to be taught a lesson.

Now try turning to The New York Times' front page, where Adam Nagourney's story informs us:

The Clinton campaign showed resolve in the face of the developments, rallying supporters and donors and enlisting prominent surrogates to fight back. Mrs. Clinton told aides that she would not be “bullied out” of the race. In a conversation with two Democratic allies, she compared the situation to the “big boys” trying to bully a woman, according to interviews with them. [Italics mine]

Truly, the Clinton campaign and the candidate herself will stop at nothing to appear less likeable.