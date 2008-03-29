Tough Crowd

Here's a twist I hadn't heard before--a woman turned off by Hillary because... she's too manly:

Alexa Steinberg, 25, a graduate student at the University of New Hampshire, says she recognizes "that women only make 78 cents for every male dollar, and there are still hurdles for women that I'll face." She says she thinks it's only a matter of time before she'll be supporting a female candidate for U.S. president -- but it won't be Sen. Clinton.

"Politically and personally, she's trying to take on the male persona, and isn't a woman in the way I want a woman candidate to be," she says.

