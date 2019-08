Watching footage of Obama bowl (a bunch of gutter balls) in Pennsylvania this weekend, I noticed that he's a lefty. Insert RNC cheap shot here. But it turns out four of the last five presidents* have been southpaws. McCain's one, too.

* Update: I think commenter bradigan has a more accurate count: three of the last four and four of the last six POTUSes were lefties.