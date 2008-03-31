Tu Vuo Fa L'americano?

I recall that, when the last U.S. census appeared, the great "New York

intellectual" Nathan Glazer, with whom I sometimes co-taught at Harvard,

observed that more Americans than it was statistically plausible identified

their ethnic background as Italian. One conclusion to draw from this is

that Italians are America's favorite ethnic group. Despite the stereotype

of the mob. Maybe it's just plain sexy. Maybe it's the Italian food

that everybody across the country seems to like that has broken down the

stereotype.

An article by Tom Baldwin in Friday's Times of

London quotes Pastor Wright, whose rhymes and rhythms are not at all

pastoral, as referring in his church newspaper to Italians as "garlic

noses." I haven't seen this reference myself. This is the kind of

vulgarity and bias that is also a huge impediment to African American advance.