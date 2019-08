Drudge, Limbaugh, Richard Mellon Scaife, The American Spectator... Which element of the VRWC will the Clinton campaign make common cause with next? Enter top Clinton surrogate Ed Rendell:

I think during this entire primary coverage, starting in Iowa and up to the present -- FOX has done the fairest job, and remained the most objective of all the cable networks.

It's only a matter of time before the campaign's overtures to Dan Burton start bearing fruit...

--Christopher Orr